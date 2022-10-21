Spurs looked lacklustre at Old Trafford and they couldn't contain United's front line. They managed just two shots on target all game, while letting United take 28 efforts at Hugo Lloris' goal.

Tottenham's start to the season was almost faultless prior to their 2-0 defeat at Manchester United in the week. However, Antonio Conte's men, who sit third in the Premier League, can answer back quickly as Spurs host Newcastle as part of Sunday's Premier League TV schedule .

Conte will be desperate for his side to bounce back on Sunday – however, they welcome an in-form Newcastle side to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Newcastle sit sixth in the league, with Eddie Howe's men looking to break into the top six this season.

They beat Everton 1-0 in the week thanks to Miguel Almiron's fifth league goal of the campaign and the Toon have lost just once this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Newcastle on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Tottenham v Newcastle?

Tottenham v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 23rd October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Newcastle will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week, including Chelsea v Man Utd.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Newcastle team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Davies, Dier, Romero; Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Doherty; Son, Kane.

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Burn, Botman, Schar, Trippier; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Willock.



Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Shop Tottenham merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 4 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Tottenham v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (10/11) Draw (13/5) Newcastle (14/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Newcastle

You would expect Tottenham to win at home, but it won't be easy for Harry Kane and co against Newcastle.

The Toon have really impressed under Eddie Howe this season and they'll be confident of frustrating Spurs, just like they did at Manchester United last weekend.

Tottenham should just have enough to edge out this in-form Newcastle side.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Newcastle (17/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.