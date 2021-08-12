What channel is Tottenham v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City stormed the Premier League last season but may not have it quite so easy in 2021/22. The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all tipped to challenge Pep Guardiola’s side for the championship this season – and to make matters worse for City they haven’t yet found a replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Jack Grealish may have arrived in a £100m transfer from Aston Villa but Harry Kane remains the elusive deal City bosses want to broker. City won’t have the England striker on their books for their opening Premier League fixtures but the transfer window still has a long way to run yet.

Kane could start for Spurs against City this weekend so long as he can prove his fitness, having returned from holiday to isolate at The Lodge, Spurs’ hotel facility at their training ground.

New Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo has plenty of work to do to make this side competitive once again following a miserable 2020/21 season for the north London club.

And City are certainly favourites heading into this weekend encounter, with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez tipped to shine in the capital.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Man City on TV and online. Plus, find out the full Premier League TV schedule in order to plan your viewing.

When is Tottenham v Man City on TV?

Tottenham v Man City will take place on Sunday 15th August 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Newcastle v West Ham, which kicks off at 2pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Man City team news

Tottenham: Japhet Tanganga will likely start ahead of Matt Doherty or Serge Aurier, with Davinson Sanchez expected to be partnering Eric Dier in the centre of defence.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will almost certainly anchor the midfield following his exceptional displays at Euro 2020 for Denmark, while Kane should get the nod up front providing he is fit. Ryan Sessegnon is out with a hamstring issue.

Man City: Phil Foden is sidelined until September, while this game comes a fortnight too soon for Kevin De Bruyne.

Grealish could well start with Gabriel Jesus leading the line, and both Sterling and Mahrez getting the nod too.

Tottenham v Man City odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v Man City

Even with Kane fully fit Spurs would find this encounter difficult – and Nuno will likely want to keep things tight against a City side that can tear opponents apart.

Guardiola will hope to deploy Grealish from the off and give the playmaker license to cause havoc. His presence with Sterling, Jesus and Mahrez could severely threaten Spurs.

However, Nuno is a tactically conservative manager and will instruct Hojbjerg to marshal the visitors’ attacking threat. It may therefore not be as free-flowing a game as the neutral would like to see – but even then, City should run out on top.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Man City (8/1 at bet365)

