What channel is Tottenham v Arsenal Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch Tottenham v Arsenal in the Premier League this week, including TV and live stream details, team news, predictions and odds.
Published:
Tottenham have clawed their way into an unlikely battle for the top four alongside Arsenal as the north London neighbours clash this weekend.
Spurs sit four points behind fourth-placed West Ham with three games in hand, Arsenal are two points adrift of the Hammers with one games in hand.
Antonio Conte has lifted his inherited squad into contention, but he knows his team must maintain their form if they are to really challenge for the top spots in 2021/22.
Arsenal’s strong run of form was halted abruptly by a gut-wrenching last-ditch defeat to Manchester City last time out in the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta will be determined for his players to put that behind them and rally together once again to rebuild momentum that had been flowing at the Emirates in recent times.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Arsenal on TV and online.
When is Tottenham v Arsenal?
Tottenham v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 16th January 2022.
What time is kick-off?
Tottenham v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm.
There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Man City v Chelsea live on BT Sport.
What TV channel is Tottenham v Arsenal on?
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.
How to live stream Tottenham v Arsenal online
Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Tottenham v Arsenal team news
Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Alli, Kane, Lucas Moura
Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Saka, White, Lokonga, Martinelli; Lacazette, Nketiah
Tottenham v Arsenal odds
bet365 odds: Tottenham (11/8) Draw (9/4) Arsenal (21/10)*
Our prediction: Tottenham v Arsenal
Son will miss this one through injury, but Harry Kane will be licking his lips at the chance of notching against Arsenal once again.
Arsenal are riddled with injury issues going into this weekend and could be forced to deploy a makeshift XI including centre-back Ben White higher up the field.
Under normal circumstances, this would be a close contest between two talented but flawed sides. Arsenal’s personnel problems could weaken them just enough for Kane and co. to take full advantage.
Our prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal (12/1 at bet365)
