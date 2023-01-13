A victory would give the Gunners a first league double over Tottenham since 2013/14 and allow them to extend their lead at the top of the table – either back to five points or perhaps more depending on how Man City get on against Man Utd on Saturday.

All eyes will be on north London on Sunday afternoon as Arsenal go in search of their first win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's side were simply too good for Spurs at the Emirates in the first north London derby of the season, beating them 3-1 at the start of October, and have looked in fine form since returning from the World Cup break.

Things have been a little more up and down for the visitors in recent weeks, with pressure beginning to build on Antonio Conte, but a 4-0 victory against Crystal Palace last week hinted at a return to their best.

Harry Kane loves playing against Arsenal and needs just two goals to break Jimmy Greaves' record and become Spurs' all-time leading goalscorer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Arsenal?

Tottenham v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 15th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Arsenal kick-off time

Tottenham v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Arsenal odds

Tottenham v Arsenal prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Tottenham v Arsenal predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

