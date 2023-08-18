But a dramatic final 10 minutes in Auckland saw the Swedes edged out by Spain – with Salma Paralluelo opening the scoring after 81 minutes, Rebecka Blomqvist levelling seven minutes later, and then Olga Carmona netting the winner in the final minute of normal time.

It's been quite the ride for tournament hosts Australia, too, as they bounced back from a group stage defeat to Nigeria to reach the knock-out stages, where – aided by the return of talisman Sam Kerr – they beat Denmark and France before becoming unstuck against Sarina Wiegman and England in Wednesday's semi-final.

Missing out on a home World Cup finals was heartbreaking, but the whole of the nation has got behind the Matildas in this tournament so we can expect another phenomenal atmosphere in Brisbane on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sweden v Australia on TV and online.

When is Sweden v Australia?

Sweden v Australia will take place on Saturday 19th August 2023.

Sweden v Australia kick-off time

Sweden v Australia will kick off at 9am.

What TV channel is Sweden v Australia on?

You can watch Sweden v Australia live on ITV1 from 8:30am.

There will be plenty of build-up to the game, in line with the extensive coverage of the Women's World Cup live on ITV.

How to live stream Sweden v Australia online

Fans can tune in to live stream the match on ITVX.

The platform is across a host of devices from smart TVs to laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Sweden v Australia odds

