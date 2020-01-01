Spurs are first up – with Leicester, Wolves and Liverpool on the way.

Jose Mourinho’s men remain rough around the edges, but they’re steadily putting points on the board in the chase for a top four place.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Southampton v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is Southampton v Tottenham?

Southampton v Tottenham will kick off at 3:00pm on New Year’s Day (Wednesday 1st January 2020).

How to watch Southampton v Tottenham on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Southampton have shown marked improvements in recent weeks, capped off with terrific away wins over Aston Villa and Chelsea.

However, Harry Kane is rolling into great form and Spurs have proven themselves hard to beat under Mourinho. This will be a close one.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Tottenham