What channel is Southampton v Leicester Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Southampton and Leicester will kick off another weekend of Premier League fixtures when they meet at St Mary’s this Friday.

It’s the Foxes’ first trip back to the stadium since last season’s 9-0 demolition of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, which still stands as the the biggest away victory in Premier League history.

The sides also met recently in the FA Cup semi-final, when once again it was the Midlands club who came out on top, with Kelechi Iheanacho getting the only goal of the game on this occasion.

For the visitors, a win could prove hugely significant to their hopes of securing a Champions League spot next season, with Leicester currently third in the table.

As for the Saints, they’re sitting well clear of the relegation zone, so it’s just about finishing as high up the table as possible after a run of three wins in 20 Premier League games.

When is Southampton v Leicester on TV?

Southampton v Leicester will take place on Friday 30th April 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Leicester will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Southampton v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Southampton v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Southampton v Leicester team news

Southampton: Danny Ings was withdrawn last time out against Tottenham and Hassenhuttl will be hoping the problem isn’t too serious for the injury-plagued frontman.

Ryan Bertrand is also a doubt, while Oriol Romeu and William Smallbone will miss the remainder of the season through injury.

Leicester: Long-term absentees Wes Morgan, James Justin and Harvey Barnes are all missing for Brendan Rodgers, but there are no fresh injury updates for the former Liverpool manager.

Southampton v Leicester odds

