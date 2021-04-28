What channel is Southampton v Leicester Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch Southampton v Leicester live on TV this week, plus the latest team news, predictions and odds.
Published:
Southampton and Leicester will kick off another weekend of Premier League fixtures when they meet at St Mary’s this Friday.
It’s the Foxes’ first trip back to the stadium since last season’s 9-0 demolition of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, which still stands as the the biggest away victory in Premier League history.
The sides also met recently in the FA Cup semi-final, when once again it was the Midlands club who came out on top, with Kelechi Iheanacho getting the only goal of the game on this occasion.
For the visitors, a win could prove hugely significant to their hopes of securing a Champions League spot next season, with Leicester currently third in the table.
As for the Saints, they’re sitting well clear of the relegation zone, so it’s just about finishing as high up the table as possible after a run of three wins in 20 Premier League games.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Leicester on TV and online.
When is Southampton v Leicester on TV?
Southampton v Leicester will take place on Friday 30th April 2021.
Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.
What time is kick-off?
Southampton v Leicester will kick off at 8pm.
There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.
What TV channel is Southampton v Leicester on?
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.
How to live stream Southampton v Leicester online
Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Southampton v Leicester team news
Southampton: Danny Ings was withdrawn last time out against Tottenham and Hassenhuttl will be hoping the problem isn’t too serious for the injury-plagued frontman.
Ryan Bertrand is also a doubt, while Oriol Romeu and William Smallbone will miss the remainder of the season through injury.
Leicester: Long-term absentees Wes Morgan, James Justin and Harvey Barnes are all missing for Brendan Rodgers, but there are no fresh injury updates for the former Liverpool manager.
Southampton v Leicester odds
Our prediction: Southampton v Leicester
It’s hard to look past a Leicester side that has won 10 of its 16 away league games in 2020/21 and has Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho firing on all cylinders once again.
Meanwhile, Southampton is in a real rut and despite having nine days rest compared to the Foxes’ four, it’s difficult to see this team having enough to overcome Brendan Rodgers’s men.
It might not be a nine-goal victory, but a comfortable away win seems like a safe bet from this encounter.
Our prediction: Southampton 1-3 Leicester (18/1 at bet365)
