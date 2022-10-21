The Gunners didn't play a Premier League game in the week, with their clash against Manchester City pushed back so Arsenal could play PSV in the Europa League.

Arsenal return to domestic action this weekend, with Mikel Arteta's men travelling to Southampton as part of Sunday's Premier League TV schedule .

Arsenal won 1-0 on Thursday night to secure their eighth consecutive win in all competitions.

Arteta's side, who are four points clear of City at the top of the Premier League table, travel to Southampton on Sunday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men landed their first win in six games in the week as the Saints beat Bournemouth 1-0 thanks to Che Adams's goal.

Southampton will be hoping their season can kick on from here against an in-form Arsenal side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Arsenal?

Southampton v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 23rd October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Arsenal will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week including Chelsea v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Southampton v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Southampton v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Southampton v Arsenal team news

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Salisu, Caleta-Car, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Maitland-Niles, Elyounoussi; Armstrong, Aribo, Adams.



Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Southampton v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Southampton (9/2) Draw (16/5) Arsenal (11/20)*

Our prediction: Southampton v Arsenal

Arsenal have really impressed under Mikel Arteta this season and they'll be confident of picking up another three points on the road.

The Gunners ground out a 1-0 win at Leeds last weekend – however, it could be a little more comfortable at St Mary's on Sunday.

Our prediction: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal (8/1 at bet365)

