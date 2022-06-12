Who is Chelcee Grimes? Meet the Soccer Aid 2022 player

The charity game, which is in aid of UNICEF, is entering its 16th year as yet another team of English celebrities and footballers take on the Soccer Aid World XI squad (also known as the Rest of the World team).

Chelcee Grimes has been on our TVs a fair bit this year, taking part in ITV's The Games and in Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof – but now she's returning to Soccer Aid for its 2022 match.

Joining the Soccer Aid 2022 line-up is Usain Bolt, who is back to lead the World XI squad including Lee Mack, Love Island's Kem Cetinay, actor Mark Strong, while Liam Payne is the team captain for England, which boasts Aitch, Mo Farah, Eniola Aluko and Damien Lewis as players.

Chelcee Grimes will be playing for the World XI squad and if you don't know much about the footballer and TV presenter, here's everything you need to know.

Who is Chelcee Grimes?

Age: 30

Job: TV presenter and footballer

Team: Soccer Aid World XI

Chelcee Grimes is a singer-songwriter and football player who is best known for playing for her current team, Merseyrail Ladies.

She began playing football at the age of 10 and went on to play professionally for Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Tranmere Rovers and Fulham.

Grimes has also branched out into TV, presenting the BBC's coverage of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 semi-final, Match of the Day spin-off MOTDx and BBC Sounds podcast Building Queertopia.

She recently competed on The Games, coming in first place alongside Love Island's Wes Nelson, and has appeared on Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof, Celebrity Juice, Celebrity Catchphrase and A League of Their Own. She has also taken part in the last three Soccer Aid tournaments, playing for the Soccer Aid World XI team (also known as Rest of the World).

Outside of TV and football, Grimes has written music for Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Blackpink, Kesha, Olly Murs, Tom Walker and Louisa, with her most popular songs being Dua Lipa hits Love Again, Kiss and Make Up and Bad Together.

When does Soccer Aid 2020 start?

Soccer Aid 2022 begins on Sunday 12th June at 7:30pm on ITV.

This year's game will see World XI, led by Usain Bolt, go up against England XI, led by Liam Payne, at the London Stadium.