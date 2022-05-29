The winner will earn the chance to face Wales for a place at Qatar 2022, which takes place in November and December.

Scotland and Ukraine will both be looking to keep their World Cup dreams alive when they meet at Hampden Park on Wednesday in the play-offs of the World Cup qualifiers.

Victory in both games would make Steve Clarke's side the first Scotland team to go to a World Cup since France 1998 but the manager will be keeping the players' focus firmly on getting past Wednesday's opponents before they can dare to dream about that.

The Scots may feel as though the will of the rest of the world is against them given what has been going on in Ukraine this year.

Indeed, Oleksandr Petrakov and his team will be keen to provide a bright moment for their compatriots in what has been such a difficult period.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Ukraine on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Scotland v Ukraine?

Scotland v Ukraine will take place on Wednesday 1st June 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Ukraine will kick off at 7:45pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Scotland v Ukraine on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from TBC.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Scotland v Ukraine online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Scotland v Ukraine team news

Scotland predicted XI: Gordon; Hendry, Hanley, McKenna; Patterson, Jack, McTominay, Robertson; McGinn, Adams, Armstrong

Ukraine predicted XI: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Sobol; Malinovskyi, Stepanenko, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Scotland v Ukraine odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Scotland (5/4) Draw (11/5) Ukraine (12/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Scotland v Ukraine

Delayed due to the events in Ukraine, this is set to be a World Cup qualifier play-off game that is unlike any other that has come before it.

On a purely footballing basis, however, it's hard to look past a Scotland victory. Clarke's side has been gathering momentum during the qualifying campaign and you'd back them to book their place in the game against Wales later on in June.

Hampden Park is going to be a significant advantage for the Scots and they will be determined to make the most of it.

Our prediction: Scotland 2-0 Ukraine (9/1 at Bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.