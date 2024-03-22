The visit of Northern Ireland will offer a different sort of challenge, with the Scots the favourites and a hefty home crowd expecting a result, but is likely to be just as useful for Clarke as he runs the rule over his players ahead of June's squad selection deadline.

The visitors are not heading to Euro 2024 thanks to a dismal qualifying campaign, but some bright young stars and a victory over Denmark in the final game in Group H means there is optimism about what the future holds.

It's the first meeting between the sides in nearly nine years, and history is certainly against Michael O'Neill's team - as Northern Ireland have not beaten their hosts since 1983, and not won against them in Scotland since 1974.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Northern Ireland?

Scotland v Northern Ireland will take place on Tuesday 26th March 2024.

Scotland v Northern Ireland kick-off time

Scotland v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Northern Ireland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game on Viaplay Sports 1 from 7pm, and on BBC Scotland, BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Three from 7:30pm.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers, or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Scotland v Northern Ireland online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription, while the game is also available online via BBC iPlayer.

Listen to Scotland v Northern Ireland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Radio Ulster.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Scotland v Northern Ireland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Scotland (TBC) Draw (TBC) Northern Ireland (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

