Jota has been in terrific form since signing for Liverpool in the summer and has scored nine goals in just eight starts and six substitute appearances across all club competitions in 2020/21.

But McManaman still thinks Klopp trusts the experience of his title-winning trio.

He said: "If that was ever to be the case, I would expect it to be Jota. He'd be the one to drop out at this moment in time, but his form the way it is and if he carries on in that form...

"I think Klopp knows, because he's won the Champions League and won the Premier League with Firmino, Salah and Mane, he can trust them fully."

However, McManaman believes the situation may not even be an issue and that Klopp won't be constrained to making a choice by simply starting them as a quartet.

Jota has started alongside the formidable trio previously for the Reds in a new-look 4-2-3-1 system, though Mane was left on the bench at the weekend and Salah left the field early, though those moves were potentially fitness-related as opposed to tactical.

McManaman said: "[Klopp] is more than happy to play four at this moment in time because Jota can play in that type of role against Manchester City.

"You can play four of them, but I think Jurgen likes the fact that he can rely on Mane, Salah and Firmino at the moment, as much as Diogo Jota has been absolutely fantastic."

Liverpool will be determined to bounce back from a dismal 2-0 defeat against Atalanta last week in the Champions League, but know they face a tough task against Dutch giants Ajax.

