What channel is Liverpool v Ajax on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool welcome Dutch giants Ajax to Anfield this week in the pick of Tuesday night’s Champions League fixtures.

This tie, dripping in European pedigree, took on extra significance after the Reds slumped to a miserable loss to Atalanta last week, leaving the door ajar for this week’s visitors.

It looked as though Jurgen Klopp’s side would cruise through to the knockout stages but now, they will have to be at their absolute best to snuff out the Ajax challenge.

The Dutch side, however, will be quietly confident of throwing the proverbial cat among the pigeons after Liverpool suffered yet more injury woes at the weekend.

Coming off the back of a comprehensive 5-0 on the domestic front, Ajax will bounce into Anfield full of vim and bravado, making for what should be an absolutely fascinating clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Ajax on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Ajax on TV?

Liverpool v Ajax will take place on Tuesday 1st December 2020.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Ajax will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Porto v Man City.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Ajax on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2HD and Ultimate from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Liverpool v Ajax online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v Ajax team news

Liverpool: James Milner has been ruled out after limping off in the draw with Brighton on Saturday.

Xherdan Shaqiri, Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and of course, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are all sidelined.

The fitness of summer signing Thiago remains shrouded in mystery but the return of skipper Jordan Henderson will come as a massive boost to Klopp’s depleted side. Joel Matip is also likely to reprise his role at the heart of the backline.

Ajax: In contrast to their ailing hosts, Ajax can boast a near-fully fit squad for their trip to Merseyside.

Mohamed Kudus will be the only absentee with Eric ten Haag expected to name an electric line-up including the likes of Dusan Tadic and David Neres.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Ajax

This really is a crunch match for both sides.

Klopp will be desperate to have Liverpool’s round-of-16 place signed, sealed and delivered as soon as possible while an away day win for Ajax could put them on the brink of qualification.

However, it is difficult to see Liverpool producing a performance as poor as last week and, despite their plethora of injury concerns, the Reds should have enough to get by in what promises to be a tough clash.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Ajax

