What channel is Russia v Denmark Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Russia are on course to reach the knockout stages of Euro 2020 despite only picking up three points from their opening two matches ahead of their clash with Denmark.

They fell to a 3-0 defeat against Belgium in their opener, before edging a narrow 1-0 win over Finland courtesy of Aleksei Miranchuk’s strike.

The football aspect of Denmark’s campaign has largely fallen into secondary position after star man Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their opening defeat to Finland.

The former Tottenham midfielder – who was quickly revived following a superb intervention by medics – has thankfully been discharged from hospital following the awful incident.

Denmark have zero points in the group after losing to both Finland and Belgium, but the players know that a win here could be enough to secure an unlikely third-place qualification spot.

There’s plenty of Euro 2020 fixtures still to come with the knockout stages now looming and the last 16 taking shape.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Russia v Denmark on TV and online.

When is Russia v Denmark on TV?

Russia v Denmark will take place on Monday 21st June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Russia v Denmark will kick off at 8pm.

The final round of group stage games will kick off simultaneously within group in either the 5pm or 8pm UK time slots.

What TV channel is Russia v Denmark on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 7:30pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament, with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Russia v Denmark online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Russia v Denmark team news

Russia: Defender Mario Fernandes is ruled out after suffering a back injury in an awkward fall during the match against Finland, but has not damaged his spine.

The team have already lost veteran Yuri Zhirkov, who was injured during the 3-0 loss against Belgium on Saturday.

Denmark: Eriksen will once again miss the match as he continues his recovery.

The 29-year old’s place in midfield will most likely be filled by Brentford’s Mathias Jensen, but Andreas Cornelius and Kasper Dolberg are also viable options.

Russia v Denmark odds

bet365 odds: Russia (7/2) Draw (5/2) Denmark (17/20)*

Our prediction: Russia v Denmark

Russia go into the game full of confidence after beating Finland, and attacking threat Artem Dzyuba will cause Denmark’s defence problems.

There’s no doubt Denmark have added motivation to deliver this tournament after what happened to Eriksen. Although they’ll miss his creativity and threat from set-pieces, there’s still plenty of talent in the side.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been one of the bright sparks for the Danes so far and will be the man his teammates turn to for answers when looking to break down Russia’s backline.

Our prediction: Russia 1-1 Denmark (6/1 at bet365)

