Bar an Anglo-Italian Cup success in the 1970s, I Giallorossi's last continental trophy was the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1960/61 and they have suffered heartbreak in two finals since.

Jose Mourinho will be hoping to end Roma's long wait for a European trophy by leading them to the inaugural Europa Conference League title on Wednesday evening in Tirana, with Feyenoord their opponents.

It's been more than a decade since they won a trophy of any kind and helping them end the drought would clearly mean a lot to Mourinho – as the famed winner's tears after their semi-final victory against Leicester City showed.

Under the Portuguese boss, Roma are set to finish sixth in Serie A but the season will be seen as a triumph if they can get their hands on the Europa Conference League trophy.

Their Dutch opponents last lifted European silverware with a second UEFA Cup win in 2001/02 and have a European Cup triumph to their name but that is not going to leave them any less motivated to succeed on Wednesday.

They finished third in the Eredivisie this season, behind winners Ajax and PSV Eindhoven, and saw off Marseille in the semi-final to book their place at Arena Kombëtare.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Roma v Feyenoord on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Roma v Feyenoord?

Roma v Feyenoord will take place on Wednesday 25th May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Roma v Feyenoord will kick off at 8pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Roma v Feyenoord on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Roma v Feyenoord online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Roma v Feyenoord team news

Roma predicted XI: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Oliveira, Zalewski; Pellegrini; Zaniolo, Abraham

Feyenoord predicted XI: Marciano; Geertruida, Trauner, Senesi, Malacia; Kökçü, Aursnes, Til; Nelson, Dessers, Sinisterra

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Roma v Feyenoord odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Roma (13/10) Draw (5/2) Feyenoord (2/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Roma v Feyenoord

Both clubs will be desperate to be crowned the inaugural winners of the Europa Conference League and Wednesday's final in Albania promises to be a fantastic occasion.

It's been a long wait for silverware for Roma but in Mourinho, they now have a manager that has made a career out of winning trophies.

You wouldn't bet against him ending the Italian club's drought, particularly with a goal machine like Tammy Abraham up top.

Our prediction: Roma 3-1 Feyenoord (18/1 at Bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.