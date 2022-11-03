The Spanish side are top of Group E by three points, with Sociedad winning all five of their fixtures. They also have a better goal difference than United.

Manchester United travel to Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night with both sides already qualified for the knockout stages.

Should the Red Devils win at Sociedad on Thursday, both sides will be level on points - and the group winner will be decided by the head-to-head record.

Sociedad won 1-0 at Old Trafford last month, so United need to win by two goals to top the group.

If the home side draw or lose by one goal, they will top the group and United will have to play a two-legged Europa League play-off.

United come into this one on the back of their 1-0 win against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Marcus Rashford heading home the winner.

Sociedad, meanwhile, have lost their last two La Liga games against Valladolid and Real Betis, so United will fancy their chances on Thursday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Sociedad v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Real Sociedad v Man Utd?

Real Sociedad v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 3rd November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Real Sociedad v Man Utd will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Europa League TV schedule this week including Arsenal v FC Zurich.

What TV channel is Real Sociedad v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Real Sociedad v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Real Sociedad v Man Utd team news

Real Sociedad predicted XI: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Pacheco, Rico; Merino, Zubimendi, Guevara, Mendez; Sorloth, Fernandez.



Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.



Real Sociedad v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Real Sociedad v Man Utd

United need to win by two goals at Sociedad, so Erik ten Hag's side will be all-out attack in Spain.

It could leave gaps for Sociedad to exploit on the counter attack but United are creating a lot of chances under ten Hag and they'll be confident of converting a couple of them.

Our prediction: Real Sociedad 1-3 Man Utd (16/1 at bet365)

