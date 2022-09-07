The competition has been mocked as a slumbering ground for fallen giants in the past, but its prestige continues to grow each season and make no mistake, the big boys absolutely want to win it.

The Europa League is back to light up your Thursday nights with a host of top teams ready to do battle in the second tier of continental competition.

Manchester United and Arsenal are both among the group stage contenders in 2022/23 and will both be determined to glide through to the knockout rounds without too much drama.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have been eager to leave for Champions League football this summer, but he is expected to form a key cog in United's European XI this season.

Arsenal find themselves in an early-season Premier League title race but Mikel Arteta will be keen to press ahead on all fronts in a bid to build a winning culture at the Emirates.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Europa League fixtures, including every game you can watch live in the UK and highlights involving a British team. We'll keep you updated throughout the whole season.

What channel is the Europa League on in the UK?

BT Sport is back with exclusive rights to show Europa League games live in the UK. Every single game will be shown across its platforms in 2022/23.

Major games – mostly featuring British teams – are likely to be shown on the main BT Sport 1, 2 or 3 channels, but matches will be spread across numerous channels, including via the red button, and all games are broadcast through the BT Sport online player.

Check out the BT Sport website for the latest deals and explore how to sign up for its channels.

Alternatively, pick up a BT Sport monthly pass for just £25 to soak up a month's worth of games without requiring a lengthy contract.

Europa League on TV 2022/23

All UK time. Only matches featuring British teams.

Group stage – week 1

Thursday 8th September

Zurich v Arsenal (5:45pm) BT Sport 2

Man Utd v Real Sociedad (8pm) BT Sport 1

Group stage – week 2

Thursday 15th September

Sheriff v Man Utd (5:45pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v PSV (8pm) BT Sport

Group stage – week 3

Thursday 6th October

Omonia v Man Utd (5:45pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt (8pm) BT Sport

Group stage – week 4

Thursday 13th October

Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal (5:45pm) BT Sport

Man Utd v Omonia (8pm) BT Sport

Group stage – week 5

Thursday 27th October

PSV v Arsenal (5:45pm) BT Sport

Man Utd v Sheriff (8pm) BT Sport

Group stage – week 6

Thursday 3rd November

Real Sociedad v Man Utd (5:45pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v Zurich (8pm) BT Sport

How to watch Europa League highlights 2022/23

BT Sport will air Europa League Highlights following the 8pm kick-offs during every Thursday of Europa League action.

The show will start around 10:30pm each evening and feature all the biggest talking points and highlights from the round of action.

You can also check out the latest Europa League highlights for free via the BT Sport YouTube channel once the games are over.

Europa League dates 2022/23

Matchday 1: 8th September 2022

Matchday 2: 15th September 2022

Matchday 3: 6th October 2022

Matchday 4: 13th October 2022

Matchday 5: 27th October 2022

Matchday 6: 3rd November 2022

Knockout round play-offs: 16th-23rd February 2023

Round of 16 – 1st leg: 9th March 2023

Round of 16 – 2nd leg: 16th March 2023

Quarter-finals – 1st leg: 13th April 2023

Quarter-finals – 2nd leg: 20th April 2023

Semi-finals – 1st leg: 11th May 2023

Semi-finals – 2nd leg: 18th May 2023

Final: 31st May 2023

