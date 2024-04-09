Guardiola is expecting a tougher challenge this time around, however, and has urged his defending champions to "hurt and punish" their opponents as they look to take a first-leg advantage back to Manchester.

Real, meanwhile, will be out for revenge given the manner in which they were dumped out last year and will hope that talisman Jude Bellingham, who has 20 goals already this term, can be their catalyst against one of the sides that were pushing hard to sign him last summer.

It should be a special atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabéu – with 85,000 fans packed in and the roof expected to be closed.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Man City on TV and online.

When is Real Madrid v Man City?

Real Madrid v Man City will take place on Tuesday 9th April 2024.

Real Madrid v Man City kick-off time

Real Madrid v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Man City online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Real Madrid v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live OR talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2online via the website or app.

Real Madrid v Man City odds

