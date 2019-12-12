The message from Steven Gerrard will be loud and clear: don’t lose.

A point is enough for Rangers to progress, while victory would seal the top spot in the group.

However, plenty of eyes will be on Porto v Feyenoord at the Dragao, with any result in that game sure to change the entire complexion of the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rangers v Young Boys game on TV and online.

What time is Rangers v Young Boys?

Rangers v Young Boys will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 12th December 2019.

How to watch Rangers v Young Boys on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 8:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rangers will do everything in their power to banish the memories of last weekend's Scottish League Cup final defeat to Celtic.

They have been excellent on the continent but need one last gutsy group stage display to etch their names in the knockout round.

Gerrard's men know what they need to do...

Prediction: Rangers 1-0 Young Boys