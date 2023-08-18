Derek Collins, Tommy Turner and Rowan Alexander were in the goals for Ton that day against a Graeme Souness side that included the likes of Chris Woods, Ally McCoist and Ray Wilkins.

Now with pressure on Michael Beale – due to the opening weekend defeat to Kilmarnock and the lack of fluency in their play at times – and Dougie Imrie's team making a steady start to the new season, the latter may well fancy their chances of producing another famous upset.

Rangers edged past Servette on Tuesday to move one step closer to the Champions League group stages but must now shift their focus back to domestic football and the start of another League Cup campaign.

Changes are expected with an eye on the first leg of their qualifier against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, but though the Old Firm club are rightfully heavy favourites, thinking Saturday's game is a foregone conclusion would be a mistake.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Morton on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Morton?

Rangers v Morton will take place on Saturday 19th August 2023.

Rangers v Morton kick-off time

Rangers v Morton will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Morton on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 12:15pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existed Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Rangers v Morton online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Rangers v Morton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Rangers v Morton odds

