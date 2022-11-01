Rangers' Champions League campaign has been a disaster, with the Scottish side losing all five of their fixtures. They've also scored just once and conceded 19 in those games.

Rangers welcome Ajax to Ibrox on Tuesday with Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side already eliminated from the Champions League. They must beat Ajax by five or more goals to finish third in Group A to book a place in the Europa League.

They come into this one on the back of their 4-1 win against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. Rangers are now four points behind arch rivals Celtic in the title race after 12 games.

Ajax's Champions League campaign hasn't been much better than their counterparts, with the Dutch side winning one and losing four. Their only victory came in match week one after beating Rangers 4-0 in Amsterdam.

The away side haven't played since their 3-0 defeat at home against Liverpool last week, so Alfred Schreuder's side will be fresh and raring to go against Rangers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Ajax on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best football players in the world 2022 | Best players in the Premier League 2022

When is Rangers v Ajax?

Rangers v Ajax will take place on Tuesday 1st November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Ajax will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Champions League TV schedule this week including Liverpool v Napoli.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Rangers v Ajax on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 4 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Rangers v Ajax online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rangers v Ajax team news

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, King, Davies, Barisic; Sands, Davis, Sakala, Arfield, Kent; Colak.

Ajax predicted XI: Pasveer; Rensch, Bassey, Blind, Wijndal; Klaassen, Grillitsch, Taylor; Berghuis, Kudus, Ocampos.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Rangers v Ajax odds

In working partnership with the RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Rangers (14/5) Draw (3/1) Ajax (17/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Rangers v Ajax

Rangers are pretty much playing for pride on Tuesday with a victory by five goals incredibly unlikely, even in front of the Ibrox faithful.

Ajax could make a couple of changes with their Europa League place all but wrapped up, however, they could still have too much for Rangers.

Our prediction: Rangers 1-2 Ajax (15/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.