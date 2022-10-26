Mikel Arteta's men beat PSV 1-0 in the reverse fixture last week thanks to Granit Xhaka's strike at the Emirates.

Arsenal head to PSV on Thursday night knowing a point will secure them top spot of their Europa League group. The Gunners, who have won all four of their European games this season, are five points clear of PSV in second with two games to play.

Arsenal come into this one on the back of their disappointing 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday, which ended their eight-game winning run in all competitions.

PSV lost 4-2 at Groningen in the Eredivisie last weekend, despite Ruud van Nistelrooy naming a strong starting XI.

Arteta will be keen to get the job done on Thursday night to give him a chance to rest his stars for the final Europa League game against FC Zurich next week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSV v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is PSV v Arsenal?

PSV v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 27th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

PSV v Arsenal will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Europa League TV schedule this week including Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol.

What TV channel is PSV v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream PSV v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

PSV v Arsenal team news

PSV predicted XI: Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Veerman, Sangare, Gutierrez; Simons, Til, Gakpo.



Arsenal predicted XI: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Vieira, Martinelli; Nketiah.

PSV v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: PSV (15/8) Draw (11/4) Arsenal (5/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Our prediction: PSV v Arsenal

PSV didn't offer much attacking threat last week at the Emirates but their home crowd should push them forward on Thursday night.

Despite Arsenal only needing a point to top the group, Mikel Arteta's men should still have enough to secure the win.

Our prediction: PSV 1-2 Arsenal (17/2 at bet365)

