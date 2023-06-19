O'Neill's side come into the clash on the back of their 1-0 defeat against Denmark on Friday, with Jonas Wind's goal proving the difference.

Northern Ireland continue their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Monday night as Michael O'Neill's men host Kazakhstan.

Northern Ireland need a win as they are now fifth out of six in their Euro 2024 qualifying group after losing two of their opening three fixtures.

While facing the 112th-ranked Kazakhstan sounds like a relatively simple task, Northern Ireland will need to be at their best to get a result against Magomed Adiyev's side.

Kazakhstan have won two of their three Euro 2024 qualifiers - including an impressive 3-2 victory over Denmark in March - to leave them second in Group H.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan?

Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan will take place on Monday 19th June 2023.

Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan kick-off time

Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Ulster.

Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Northern Ireland (8/13) Draw (13/5) Kazakhstan (19/4)*

