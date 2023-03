Germany will host next summer's competition, but teams face a 10-match campaign to get there, with all the home nations in the mix.

Euro 2024 qualifiers get under way this week as teams from across the continent battle it out for a place in next year's tournament finals.

England reached the final of Euro 2020, Wales were dispatched in the Round of 16, Scotland finished rock bottom of Group D, while Northern Ireland failed to qualify for the cross-country tournament.

Fans across Europe will be looking forward to their first taste of international action since the World Cup 2022 with renewed hopes and ambitions across the board.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Euro 2024 qualifiers TV schedule, channel details and live stream information during the qualifying campaign.

Euro 2024 qualifiers on TV

Every match of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign – aside from England games – will be shown live on Viaplay Sports.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

England games will be shown exclusively live on Channel 4 and its online service All4.

Wales matches will be aired on Welsh-language channel S4C as well as Viaplay.

Euro 2024 qualifiers TV schedule

All UK times.

Matchday 1

Thursday 23rd March 2023

Group C: Italy v England (7:45pm)

Group C: North Macedonia v Malta (7:45pm)

Group H: Kazakhstan v Slovenia (3pm)

Group H: Denmark v Finland (7:45pm)

Group H: San Marino v Northern Ireland (7:45pm)

Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Iceland (7:45pm)

Group J: Portugal v Liechtenstein (7:45pm)

Group J: Slovakia v Luxembourg (7:45pm)

Friday 24th March 2023

Group B: France v Netherlands (7:45pm)

Group B: Gibraltar v Greece (7:45pm)

Group E: Czech Republic v Poland (7:45pm)

Group E: Moldova v Faroe Islands (7:45pm)

Group F: Austria v Azerbaijan (7:45pm)

Group F: Sweden v Belgium (7:45pm)

Group G: Bulgaria v Montenegro (5pm)

Group G: Serbia v Lithuania (7:45pm)

Saturday 25th March 2023

Group A: Scotland v Cyprus (2pm)

Group A: Spain v Norway (7:45pm)

Group D: Armenia v Turkey (5pm)

Group D: Croatia v Wales (7:45pm)

Group I: Belarus v Switzerland (5pm)

Group I: Andorra v Romania (7:45pm)

Group I: Israel v Kosovo (5pm)

Matchday 2

Sunday 26th March 2023

Group C: England v Ukraine (5pm)

Group C: Malta v Italy (7:45pm)

Group H: Kazakhstan v Denmark (2pm)

Group H: Slovenia v San Marino (5pm)

Group H: Northern Ireland v Finland (7:45pm)

Group J: Liechtenstein v Iceland (5pm)

Group J: Luxembourg v Portugal (7:45pm)

Group J: Slovakia v Bosnia and Herzegovina (7:45pm)

Monday 27th March 2023

Group B: Netherlands v Gibraltar (7:45pm)

Group B: Republic of Ireland v France (7:45pm)

Group E: Moldova v Czech Republic (7:45pm)

Group E: Poland v Albania (7:45pm)

Group F: Austria v Estonia (7:45pm)

Group F: Sweden v Azerbaijan (7:45pm)

Group G: Hungary v Bulgaria (7:45pm)

Group G: Montenegro v Serbia (7:45pm)

Tuesday 28th March 2023

Group A: Georgia v Norway (5pm)

Group A: Scotland v Spain (7:45pm)

Group D: Turkey v Croatia (7:45pm)

Group D: Wales v Latvia (7:45pm)

Group I: Kosovo v Andorra (7:45pm)

Group I: Romania v Belarus (7:45pm)

Group I: Switzerland v Israel (7:45pm)

Matchday 3

Friday 16th June 2023

Group B: Gibraltar v France (7:45pm)

Group B: Greece v Republic of Ireland (7:45pm)

Group C: Malta v England (7:45pm)

Group C: North Macedonia v Ukraine (7:45pm)

Group D: Latvia v Turkey (7:45pm)

Group D: Wales v Armenia (7:45pm)

Group H: Denmark v Northern Ireland (7:45pm)

Group H: Finland v Slovenia (5pm)

Group H: San Marino v Kazakhstan (7:45pm)

Group I: Andorra v Switzerland (7:45pm)

Group I: Belarus v Israel (7:45pm)

Group I: Kosovo v Romania (7:45pm)

Saturday 17th June 2023

Group A: Norway v Scotland (5pm)

Group A: Cyprus v Georgia (7:45pm)

Group E: Albania v Moldova

Group E: Faroe Islands v Czech Republic (7:45pm)

Group F: Azerbaijan v Estonia (5pm)

Group F: Belgium v Austria (7:45pm)

Group G: Lithuania v Bulgaria (2pm)

Group G: Montenegro v Hungary (5pm)

Group J: Luxembourg v Liechtenstein (2pm)

Group J: Iceland v Slovakia (7:45pm)

Group J: Portugal v Bosnia and Herzegovina (7:45pm)

Matchday 4

Monday 19th June 2023

Group B: France v Greece (7:45pm)

Group B: Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar (7:45pm)

Group C: England v North Macedonia (7:45pm)

Group C: Ukraine v Malta (7:45pm)

Group D: Armenia v Latvia (5pm)

Group D: Turkey v Wales (7:45pm)

Group H: Finland v San Marino (5pm)

Group H: Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan (7:45pm)

Group H: Slovenia v Denmark (7:45pm)

Group I: Belarus v Kosovo (7:45pm)

Group I: Israel v Andorra (7:45pm)

Group I: Switzerland v Romania (7:45pm)

Tuesday 20th June 2023

Group A: Norway v Cyprus (7:45pm)

Group A: Scotland v Georgia (7:45pm)

Group E: Faroe Islands v Albania (7:45pm)

Group E: Moldova v Poland (7:45pm)

Group F: Austria v Sweden (7:45pm)

Group F: Estonia v Belgium (7:45pm)

Group G: Bulgaria v Serbia (7:45pm)

Group G: Hungary v Lithuania (7:45pm)

Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Luxembourg (7:45pm)

Group J: Iceland v Portugal (7:45pm)

Group J: Liechtenstein v Slovakia (7:45pm)

Matchday 5

Thursday 7th September 2023

Group B: France v Republic of Ireland (7:45pm)

Group B: Netherlands v Greece (7:45pm)

Group E: Czech Republic v Albania (7:45pm)

Group E: Poland v Faroe Islands (7:45pm)

Group G: Lithuania v Montenegro (5pm)

Group G: Serbia v Hungary (7:45pm)

Group H: Kazakhstan v Finland (3pm)

Group H: Denmark v San Marino (7:45pm)

Group H: Slovenia v Northern Ireland (7:45pm)

Friday 8th September 2023

Group A: Georgia v Spain (5pm)

Group A: Cyprus v Scotland (7:45pm)

Group D: Croatia v Latvia (7:45pm)

Group D: Turkey v Armenia (7:45pm)

Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Liechtenstein (7:45pm)

Group J: Luxembourg v Iceland (7:45pm)

Group J: Slovakia v Portugal (7:45pm)

Saturday 9th September 2023

Group C: Ukraine v England (5pm)

Group C: North Macedonia v Italy (7:45pm)

Group F: Azerbaijan v Belgium (2pm)

Group F: Estonia v Sweden (5pm)

Group I: Andorra v Belarus (5pm)

Group I: Kosovo v Switzerland (7:45pm)

Group I: Romania v Israel (7:45pm)

Matchday 6

Sunday 10th September 2023

Group B: Greece v Gibraltar (7:45pm)

Group B: Republic of Ireland v Netherlands (7:45pm)

Group E: Faroe Islands v Moldova (5pm)

Group E: Albania v Poland (7:45pm)

Group G: Montenegro v Bulgaria (5pm)

Group G: Lithuania v Serbia (7:45pm)

Group H: Kazakhstan v Northern Ireland (2pm)

Group H: Finland v Denmark (5pm)

Group H: San Marino v Slovenia (7:45pm)

Monday 11th September 2023

Group D: Armenia v Croatia (5pm)

Group D: Latvia v Wales (7:45pm)

Group J: Iceland v Bosnia and Herzegovina (7:45pm)

Group J: Portugal v Luxembourg (7:45pm)

Group J: Slovakia v Liechtenstein (7:45pm)

Tuesday 12th September 2023

Group A: Norway v Georgia (7:45pm)

Group A: Spain v Cyprus (7:45pm)

Group C: Italy v Ukraine (7:45pm)

Group C: Malta v North Macedonia (7:45pm)

Group F: Belgium v Estonia (7:45pm)

Group F: Sweden v Austria (7:45pm)

Group I: Israel v Belarus (7:45pm)

Group I: Romania v Kosovo (7:45pm)

Group I: Switzerland v Andorra (7:45pm)

Matchday 7

Thursday 12th October 2023

Group A: Cyprus v Norway (7:45pm)

Group A: Spain v Scotland (7:45pm)

Group D: Croatia v Turkey

Group D: Latvia v Armenia (5pm)

Group E: Albania v Czech Republic (7:45pm)

Group E: Faroe Islands v Poland (7:45pm)

Group I: Andorra v Kosovo (7:45pm)

Group I: Belarus v Romania (7:45pm)

Group I: Israel v Switzerland (7:45pm)

Friday 13th October 2023

Group B: Netherlands v France (7:45pm)

Group B: Republic of Ireland v Greece (7:45pm)

Group F: Austria v Belgium (7:45pm)

Group F: Estonia v Azerbaijan (5pm)

Group J: Iceland v Luxembourg (7:45pm)

Group J: Liechtenstein v Bosnia and Herzegovina (7:45pm)

Group J: Portugal v Slovakia (7:45pm)

Saturday 14th October 2023

Group C: Ukraine v North Macedonia (2pm)

Group C: Italy v Malta (7:45pm)

Group G: Bulgaria v Lithuania (5pm)

Group G: Hungary v Serbia (7:45pm)

Group H: Northern Ireland v San Marino (2pm)

Group H: Slovenia v Finland (5pm)

Group H: Denmark v Kazakhstan (7:45pm)

Matchday 8

Sunday 15th October 2023

Group A: Georgia v Cyprus (2pm)

Group A: Norway v Spain (7:45pm)

Group D: Turkey v Latvia (7:45pm)

Group D: Wales v Croatia (7:45pm)

Group E: Czech Republic v Faroe Islands (5pm)

Group E: Poland v Moldova (7:45pm)

Group I: Switzerland v Belarus (5pm)

Group I: Kosovo v Israel (7:45pm)

Group I: Romania v Andorra (7:45pm)

Monday 16th October 2023

Group B: Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland (7:45pm)

Group B: Greece v Netherlands (7:45pm)

Group F: Azerbaijan v Austria (5pm)

Group F: Belgium v Sweden (7:45pm)

Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Portugal (7:45pm)

Group J: Iceland v Liechtenstein (7:45pm)

Group J: Luxembourg v Slovakia (7:45pm)

Tuesday 17th October 2023

Group C: England v Italy (7:45pm)

Group C: Malta v Ukraine (7:45pm)

Group G: Lithuania v Hungary (7:45pm)

Group G: Serbia v Montenegro (7:45pm)

Group H: Finland v Kazakhstan (5pm)

Group H: Northern Ireland v Slovenia (7:45pm)

Group H: San Marino v Denmark (7:45pm)

Matchday 9

Thursday 16th November 2023

Group A: Georgia v Scotland (5pm)

Group A: Cyprus v Spain (7:45pm)

Group F: Azerbaijan v Sweden (5pm)

Group F: Estonia v Austria (5pm)

Group G: Bulgaria v Hungary (7:45pm)

Group G: Montenegro v Lithuania (7:45pm)

Group J: Liechtenstein v Portugal (7:45pm)

Group J: Luxembourg v Bosnia and Herzegovina (7:45pm)

Group J: Slovakia v Iceland (7:45pm)

Friday 17th November 2023

Group C: England v Malta (7:45pm)

Group C: Italy v North Macedonia (7:45pm)

Group E: Moldova v Albania (7:45pm)

Group E: Poland v Czech Republic (7:45pm)

Group H: Kazakhstan v San Marino (3pm)

Group H: Finland v Northern Ireland (5pm)

Group H: Denmark v Slovenia (7:45pm)

Saturday 18th November 2023

Group B: France v Gibraltar (7:45pm)

Group B: Netherlands v Republic of Ireland (7:45pm)

Group D: Armenia v Wales (2pm)

Group D: Latvia v Croatia (5pm)

Group I: Belarus v Andorra (5pm)

Group I: Israel v Romania (7:45pm)

Group I: Switzerland v Kosovo (7:45pm)

Matchday 10

Sunday 19th November 2023

Group A: Scotland v Norway (7:45pm)

Group A: Spain v Georgia (7:45pm)

Group F: Belgium v Azerbaijan (5pm)

Group F: Sweden v Estonia (5pm)

Group G: Hungary v Montenegro (2pm)

Group G: Serbia v Bulgaria (2pm)

Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Slovakia (7:45pm)

Group J: Liechtenstein v Luxembourg (7:45pm)

Group J: Portugal v Iceland (7:45pm)

Monday 20th November 2023

Group C: North Macedonia v England (7:45pm)

Group C: Ukraine v Italy (7:45pm)

Group E: Albania v Faroe Islands (7:45pm)

Group E: Czech Republic v Moldova (7:45pm)

Group H: Northern Ireland v Denmark (7:45pm)

Group H: San Marino v Finland (7:45pm)

Group H: Slovenia v Kazakhstan (7:45pm)

Tuesday 21st November 2023

Group B: Gibraltar v Netherlands (7:45pm)

Group B: Greece v France (7:45pm)

Group D: Croatia v Armenia (7:45pm)

Group D: Wales v Turkey (7:45pm)

Group I: Andorra v Israel (7:45pm)

Group I: Kosovo v Belarus (7:45pm)

Group I: Romania v Switzerland (7:45pm)

Play-offs

Thursday 21st March 2024

Play-off semi-finals

Tuesday 26th March 2024

Play-off finals

Euro 2024 tournament

Friday 14th June 2024

Opening match

Sunday 14th July 2024

Final

