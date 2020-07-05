Andriy Yarmolenko finished off the Blues with a last-gasp finish, while Michail Antonio produced a dominant display throughout the game at the London Stadium.

David Moyes’ men face a Newcastle side that are looking up the table, rather than down it, as they seek a top-half finish.

Newcastle may be all-but safe from the drop but manager Steve Bruce is still desperate for wins to maintain his chances of keeping his job should prospective new Saudi Arabian owners finally take over on Tyneside.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle v West Ham game on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v West Ham on TV?

Newcastle v West Ham will take place on Sunday 5th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v West Ham will kick off at 2:15pm – the match will follow Burnley v Sheffield United, which kicks off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Newcastle v West Ham odds

Newcastle v West Ham team news

Newcastle: Sean Longstaff scored and suffered a first-half injury in the 4-1 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday, and will be monitored ahead of this Sunday's clash.

Javier Manquillo is also a worry, while boss Bruce admitted in midweek that he has a "few" players carrying niggles.

West Ham: Sebastian Haller is unlikely to be fit for the weekend, while Angelo Ogbonna is back in training and could play on Sunday.

Arthur Masuaku may also return to the side, while Pablo Zabaleta, Carlos Sanchez and Jeremy Ngakia have all now left the club after their contracts expired.

Our prediction: Newcastle v West Ham

West Ham are in far greater need of a win here but Newcastle won’t surrender their hopes of a top-10 finish so easily.

Expect the Hammers to come out in bullish mood after beating Chelsea in midweek. They will hope to strike early on Tyneside.

But Newcastle have produced steady results so far this summer and Bruce is getting the best out of his midfield men right now. The Magpies could well snatch this.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

