The Red Devils were flying high heading into the game – having beaten Barcelona in the Europa League, won the Carabao Cup, and booked a place in the FA Cup quarter-final in the fortnight building up to it – but fell apart in the second half and were hammered 7-0 by rivals Liverpool.

Manchester United will be desperate to put their Anfield embarrassment behind them and get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they host Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

They responded with a comfortable victory in the Europa League on Thursday but Erik ten Hag will want his side to prove that last weekend was little more than just a blip with a comprehensive result against the Saints.

Liverpool's victory exposed a fragility in the Man Utd team that many thought the Dutchman had ironed out and one that Ruben Selles will be keen for his Southampton side to take advantage of.

They beat Leicester City last weekend and upset Chelsea a few weeks ago but winning at Old Trafford would undoubtedly be Selles's best result to date and could lift the 19th-placed Saints out of the bottom three.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Southampton?

Man Utd v Southampton will take place on Sunday 12th March 2023.

Man Utd v Southampton kick-off time

Man Utd v Southampton will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Southampton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man Utd v Southampton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man Utd v Southampton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Man Utd v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (4/11) Draw (4/1) Southampton (8/1)*

Man Utd v Southampton prediction

