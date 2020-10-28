RB Leipzig are flying at the top of the Bundesliga and will be confident of taking all three points away from the Theatre of Dreams.

Man United are yet to win at home this season and with Wednesday night's opponents conceding just three goals so far in the league, it could be another tough night at Old Trafford.

However, United have proven that they're more than capable of beating anyone on their day and will be desperate to get back to winning ways at home.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v RB Leipzig on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v RB Leipzig on TV?

Man Utd v RB Leipzig will take place on Wednesday 28th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v RB Leipzig will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this weekend including Juventus v Barcelona.

What TV channel is Man Utd v RB Leipzig on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 HD and Ultimate from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v RB Leipzig online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v RB Leipzig team news

Man Utd: Anthony Martial is expected to return while Edinson Cavani awaits his first start for his new side.

After his stunning performance against PSG, Axel Tuanzebe could be in line for another start with Alex Telles set to replace Luke Shaw on the left.

RB Leipzig: Having rested several first team players at the weekend, Julian Nagelsmann, for the most part, has a fit and firing squad at his disposal.

He will have to do without Amadou Haidara, however, after the Malian tested positive for coronavirus.

Our prediction: Man Utd v RB Leipzig

The visit of RB Leipzig could prove to be a tall order for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

While there have been flashes of brilliance from United's stars, they have been hamstrung by inconsistency and could struggle to cope with a Leipzig side brimming with confidence.

RB Leipzig won't be in any mood for taking prisoners either, and will be eyeing up a massive away day scalp.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-2 RB Leipzig

