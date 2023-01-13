The city was undoubtedly blue in 2022 but there is growing optimism at Old Trafford that the red half is rising again and the hosts could make a real statement by winning the first derby of the new year.

Erik ten Hag goes in search of his first Manchester derby victory on Saturday (14th January) as Manchester United host their local rivals at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have strung an impressive run together since their 6-3 defeat to Manchester City back in October, winning 15 of their last 18 games in all competitions, and could move to within a point of Pep Guardiola's side with a victory on Saturday.

But Man City will come into the game high in confidence as well after they tore apart Chelsea in the FA Cup on the weekend and know that a win would cut Arsenal's lead at the top of the table ahead of Sunday's north London derby.

The Premier League was put on hold for a week or so due to the FA Cup third round and the EFL Cup quarter-finals but it returns in style this weekend.

When is Man Utd v Man City?

Man Utd v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 14th January 2023.

Man Utd v Man City team news

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, Haaland, Foden

Man Utd v Man City prediction

The optimism felt by Man Utd fans will quickly turn to nerves ahead of Saturday's Manchester derby and rightly so as the visitors put on quite a show against Chelsea.

Man City have cut through their rivals with similar ease fairly regularly in recent seasons but there is no denying that they look like a much more resilient side under Ten Hag.

Both teams have forwards in ripe goalscoring form in Marcus Rashford and Erling Haaland and if recent derbies are anything to go by, we could be in for a fairly high-scoring contest.

There has been murmurs from the red half of Manchester about a potential title charge but those are premature and Saturday could see Man Utd brought back to earth and reminded that they've still got a fair way to go.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-3 Man City (14/1 at bet365)

Man Utd v Man City odds

Man Utd (7/2) Draw (13/5) Man City (4/5)*

