What channel is Man Utd v Leeds Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United head into the new Premier League season once again hoping their heavy investment in new talent can help deliver the title after nearly a decade without topping English football’s pyramid.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer snapped up England star Jadon Sancho for £73m over the summer and is hoping the forward will be fit for Saturday’s encounter with Leeds.

This clash produced eight goals last season and is the stand-out tie from the Premier League fixtures taking place over the opening weekend, with the Red Devils then seeing out August on the road.

As for Leeds, they enjoyed a stellar return to the Premier League last term and have added Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo to their first team over the summer, while Jack Harrison’s loan move from Manchester City was made permanent for £11m.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa will be expecting a typical high-intensity game at Old Trafford as fans return to the stadium. Whether that’s enough for Leeds to match up to their cross-Pennine rivals remains to be seen.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Leeds on TV?

Man Utd v Leeds will take place on Saturday 14th August 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Leeds will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Man City, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Leeds on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Man Utd v Leeds online

Man Utd v Leeds team news

Man Utd: Sancho is rated 50/50 to feature here, while Solskjaer is already without Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard – the latter of whom has tested positive for COVID.

There is also concern Raphael Varane won’t be available, while Phil Jones, Dean Henderson and Alex Telles are expected to miss out. Bruno Fernandes should start behind lone forward Anthony Martial, and Daniel James – a one-time Leeds transfer target – may also get the nod.

Leeds: Bielsa is likely to deploy his usual 4-1-4-1 formation, with Kalvin Phillips protecting the back line. Concern over Diego Llorente’s fitness may lead to Robin Koch starting alongside Pascal Struijk at centre-back.

Patrick Bamford is likely to start up front with Raphinha on the wings, plus Stuart Dallas and Rodrigo in the middle.

Man Utd v Leeds odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Leeds

Solskjaer read Leeds’ gameplan to perfection when these sides last met at Old Trafford and will likely instruct his players to press high and stifle the influence of Phillips.

Whether Leeds can retain control of the game in front of thousands of fans returning to the Theatre of Dreams for the first time in over a year remains to be seen – but Bielsa is unlikely to change his style from that of an impactful attacking force happy to take risks.

With Harry Maguire likely starting alongside Victor Lindelof, the hosts will expect to keep Bamford quiet. The battle could well be between Phillips and Fernandes, and Raphinha and Luke Shaw.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Leeds (8/1 at bet365)

