Last weekend's 3-1 Manchester derby defeat was the latest reminder of the gulf in class between the Red Devils and their local rivals, which has only piled more pressure on Erik ten Hag.

A top four finish now looks out of reach for Man Utd, but if the Dutch coach cannot finish the season strongly, you wonder whether the new regime may look to replace him over the summer.

Everton may be out of the relegation zone after seeing their 10-point deduction cut to six, but their recent form has to be a concern for Sean Dyche - particularly as they could yet face another Premier League punishment before the season is over.

The Toffees have not won in the league since 16th December and lost 3-1 to West Ham last weekend, but will still fancy their chances of going after a Man Utd team that are already wobbling.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Everton on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Everton?

Man Utd v Everton will take place on Saturday 9th March 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Everton kick-off time

Man Utd v Everton will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Everton on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Everton online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Man Utd v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Man Utd v Everton in the USA

You can watch Man Utd v Everton live on FuboTV at 7:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Man Utd v Everton odds

