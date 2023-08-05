United finished third in the Premier League last season, but they'll be desperate to challenge for the title this campaign, as well as going deep in the Champions League and domestic cup competitions.

Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, will be without European football this season after finishing eighth last time out.

Ernesto Valverde's men will face United on Sunday before focusing on their La Liga opener against Real Madrid on Saturday 12th August.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Athletic Bilbao on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Athletic Bilbao?

Man Utd v Athletic Bilbao will take place on Sunday 6th August 2023.

Man Utd v Athletic Bilbao kick-off time

Man Utd v Athletic Bilbao will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Athletic Bilbao on?

Man Utd v Athletic Bilbao will be on United's TV channel MUTV, as well as their official app.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Man Utd and Athletic Bilbao official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Man Utd v Athletic Bilbao online

Likewise, the clubs' official TV channels are the only live streaming platforms in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

