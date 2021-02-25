What channel is Man City v West Ham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City will hope to make it 14 Premier League wins on the bounce when West Ham rock up at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Yet the Hammers won’t be there just to make up the numbers as they seek to prolong their form of just one defeat in 11 Premier League fixtures that has catapulted them into the top four.

West Ham beat Tottenham 2-1 last time out and held City to a draw when these sides met back in October.

City may be the form side but they are coming up against opposition that has hit the right formula under David Moyes of late.

And it means we’re likely to see goals whatever happens at the Etihad, where City will hope their offensive arsenal can strike the decisive blow against the Hammers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Man City v West Ham on TV?

Man City v West Ham will take place on Saturday 27th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v West Ham will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Man Utd, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man City v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Man City v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v West Ham team news

Man City: Pep Guardiola’s troops eased past Monchengladbach on Wednesday without any fresh injuries, which means Nathan Ake is their only absentee for this game.

Kevin De Bruyne could come back into the starting XI in pace of Bernardo Silva, while Sergio Aguero is likely to remain on the bench.

West Ham: Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko are out through injury, while a knee problem will keep Arthur Masuaku on the sidelined until mid-March.

Apart from that Moyes has a strong side to choose from. Expect Spurs’ tormentors Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard to start once again.

Man City v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Man City v West Ham

Moyes lucked in with the January signing of Lingard from Manchester United but West Ham were ticking along nicely already by that time.

This side has proved resolute at the back against arguably better opponents this season and matched City man for man back in October.

However, with City’s stellar cast it is hard to see how Guardiola’s men don’t edge this tie over 90 minutes at home. It could be close – and certainly one to watch – but the hosts will claim all three points.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 West Ham (9/1 at bet365)

