City's rivals Sevilla will finish third to qualify for the Europa League and FC Copenhagen have been eliminated from Europe.

Manchester City host Sevilla on Wednesday night with Group G's standings already confirmed. City are group winners ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who will join them in the Champions League knockout stages.

Pep Guardiola will likely make numerous changes to his starting line-up to rest a couple of his star men. The City boss has also confirmed that Erling Haaland will not play as he recovers from a foot injury.

City come into this one on the back of their 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday thanks to Kevin De Bruyne's stunning free kick.

With Sevilla's eyes now set on the Europa League, they also need to focus on La Liga, with Jorge Sampaoli's side currently in the bottom three after winning just two of their 12 games this season.

They lost 1-0 at home against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday to leave them with one league win in their last five outings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Sevilla on TV and online.

When is Man City v Sevilla?

Man City v Sevilla will take place on Wednesday 2nd November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Sevilla will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Sevilla on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Man City v Sevilla online

Man City v Sevilla team news

Man City predicted XI: Ortega; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Gomez; Bernardo, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Grealish, Alvarez.



Sevilla predicted XI: Dmitrovic; Montiel, Gudelj, Marcao, Acuna; Rakitic, Jordan; Januzaj, Isco, Gomez; Mir.

Man City v Sevilla odds

Our prediction: Man City v Sevilla

Both sides will likely name weaker line-ups on Wednesday night, however City's back-up side is still better than most teams in the world.

It could be a routine victory for City before they turn their attention to bigger games.

Our prediction: Man City 2-0 Sevilla (13/2 at bet365)

