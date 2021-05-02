What channel is Man City v PSG Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City are just two Champions League fixtures away from lifting their first ever major European trophy but the job is far from done with PSG jetting to British soil this week.

City spun the first leg on its head after going 1-0 down in a blazing opening half from PSG. Pep Guardiola’s men turned up the style in the second half to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

Guardiola and the City faithful would’ve happily accepted two away goals and a slender lead going into the home leg this week but the tie has every chance of lurching back in favour of the Parisians.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will be bristling to get back onto the turf in a bid to overturn the collapse of the first leg from a PSG perspective.

Mauricio Pochettino will also be determined for his main men to lead from the front and inspire a major comeback against formidable opposition.

When is Man City v PSG on TV?

Man City v PSG will take place on Tuesday 5th May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v PSG will kick off at 8pm.

There are two Champions League games taking place this week including Chelsea v Real Madrid, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Man City v PSG on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Man City v PSG online

Man City v PSG team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Silva.

PSG predicted XI: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Danilo, Paredes; Di Maria, Verratti, Neymar; Mbappe.

Man City v PSG odds

Our prediction: Man City v PSG

You’d be a fool to rule out PSG ahead of the second leg. They have the firepower with Angel Di Maria more than worthy of a mention alongside Mbappe and Neymar.

That trio can pull apart any team in world football, as we saw they do to Bayern Munich, and they will be fired up ready to roll in this one. Expect another quick-out-of-the-blocks first half from Paris.

As impressive as City were in the second half of the first leg, PSG were only undone by a couple of pieces of suspect goalkeeping by Keylor Navas. With a little rub of the green, they would’ve won that game.

However, you do feel that as PSG push forward, City will be able to expose gaps and prod home a potential crucial goal. Expect fireworks, expect attacking flair, expect this one to go right down to the final whistle.

Our prediction: Man City 1-1 PSG (8/1 at bet365)

