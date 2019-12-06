They sit 11 points adrift of Liverpool in the title race going into the weekend, and know that any more slip-ups could make the gap unbridgeable.

United have been in patchy form all season but recorded an excellent win against Spurs in midweek to boost confidence ahead of this one.

What time is Man City v Man Utd?

Man City v Man Utd will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 7th December 2019.

How to watch Man City v Man Utd on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Gabriel Jesus’ scorching display against Burnley will alleviate all worries over Sergio Auger’s absence.

City’s attacking prowess has rarely come under the microscope, though their defensive ranks can be exploited.

United face a tough battle in midfield trying to blunt Rodri’s effectiveness in the holding role, and it’s a battle they may not be able to win.

Prediction: Man City 3-1 Man Utd