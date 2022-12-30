City, who beat Leeds 3-1 on Wednesday night, are five points behind league leaders Arsenal heading into the New Year's Eve clash.

Manchester City are hoping to make it five wins in their last six Premier League games as Pep Guardiola's men host Everton on Saturday (31st December).

Erling Haaland was once again on target for City at Leeds as the Norwegian scored his 19th and 20th Premier League goals in his 15th appearance.

Everton, meanwhile, have lost their last three following their disappointing 2-1 defeat at Goodison Park against Wolves on Boxing Day.

Frank Lampard's men are in desperate need of points, with the Toffees currently 17th in the table, just one point above the relegation zone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Everton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Man City v Everton?

Man City v Everton will take place on Saturday 31st December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Everton kick-off time

Man City v Everton will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man City v Everton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man City v Everton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man City v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (1/8) Draw (8/1) Everton (18/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Man City v Everton prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man City v Everton predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.