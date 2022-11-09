Premier League champions City look to have competition in the form of Arsenal this season, with the Gunners two points clear at the top of the table after 13 games.

Manchester City v Chelsea, the eye-catching fixture of the Carabao Cup third-round draw, gets underway on Wednesday evening.

City won their third league game in a row on Saturday thanks to Erling Haaland's 95th minute penalty against Fulham, which saw Pep Guardiola's men win 2-1, despite being down to 10 men for around 70 minutes after Joao Cancelo was sent off.

Chelsea were frustrated by City's title rivals Arsenal on Sunday, with the Gunners winning 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The defeat leaves the Blues seventh in the Premier League, five points off their London rivals Tottenham in fifth.

Chelsea lost against Liverpool in last season's Carabao Cup final and the Blues will be desperate for another deep cup run this campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Chelsea on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best football players in the world 2022 | Best players in the Premier League 2022

When is Man City v Chelsea?

Man City v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 9th November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this week including Man Utd v Aston Villa.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Man City v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Shop Chelsea merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 4 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Man City v Chelsea team news

Man City predicted XI: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Gomez; Palmer, Rodri, Foden; Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Gallagher, Zakaria, Kovacic; Ziyech, Pulisic, Broja.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Man City v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (1/2) Draw (4/1) Chelsea (19/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Shop Manchester City merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 5 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Our prediction: Man City v Chelsea

Pep Guardiola will make a few changes, however, City's 'B Team' is better than most teams in the Premier League. The City boss will also have goalscoring machine Erling Haaland to call upon if the starting XI isn't working out.

Chelsea will keep it tight and they'll make a game of it at the Etihad, but it's hard to see past a City win.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 Chelsea (15/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.