The reigning top flight champions are riding a wave of menacing form that looks set to carry them to another title, unless Arsenal halt the surge here.

Manchester City take on Arsenal in a Premier League game that means so much more than just three points for both teams at the Etihad.

Kevin De Bruyne has found form, Jack Grealish is a growing influence for City, while Erling Haaland continues to wreak havoc across the land.

On the other side, Arsenal have drawn their last three matches to allow City an opportunity to prosper. The Gunners' lead stands at five points, though City boast two games in hand.

A draw may be enough to stave off City for the time being, but only a victory would restore Arsenal's destiny to their own hands. It's Pep Guardiola versus Mikel Arteta, the champions versus the upstarts, second versus first. It's a Premier League classic in the making and you wouldn't want to miss this.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man City v Arsenal.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Man City v Arsenal?

Man City v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 26th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Arsenal team news

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte; Mahrez, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish; De Bruyne, Silva; Haaland.

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Man City v Arsenal prediction

How anyone could bet staunchly against Manchester City in any match in world football right now is beyond me.

It would require a perfect 10 performance from Arsenal to leave the north west with a maximum haul, and while they are one of the only teams around capable of doing so, it feels unlikely they'd do so in such a high-intensity showdown.

However, completely rule out Arsenal at your peril. They boast a game young team, spearheaded by former City ace Gabriel Jesus, the man who, more than anyone on the pitch, will want to burst the net.

Pressure does funny things to football teams and while City boast resilience and know-how to see out the title war, they could find themselves held up by this battle.

Our prediction: Man City 2-2 Arsenal (16/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man City v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (11/20) Draw (7/2) Arsenal (17/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.