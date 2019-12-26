What time is Luton v Fulham?

Luton v Fulham will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Luton v Fulham on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Fulham returned to winning ways against Leeds following a three-game losing streak that pushed them out of the race for automatic promotion... for now. They can't afford to drop further points.

Prediction: Luton 0-1 Fulham