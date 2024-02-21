It remains to be seen how long the trio will be out but they join a lengthy injury list that includes Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, and Thiago among others.

The timing is hardly ideal with Liverpool set to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley this weekend, which is why their clash with the Hatters has been moved to midweek.

It will be just Luton's second game at Anfield since 1992, which should make it a special evening for the traveling supporters, but as the Reds know firsthand, Rob Edwards's side are not just in the top flight to make up the numbers.

The visitors have taken the game to the Premier League's big clubs this term – holding Liverpool to a draw at Kenilworth Road and getting a point against Newcastle at St James' Park while running Man Utd, Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal close. They will head up to Merseyside determined to get a result.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Luton on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Luton?

Liverpool v Luton will take place on Wednesday 21st February 2024.

Liverpool v Luton kick-off time

Liverpool v Luton will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Luton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Liverpool v Luton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Liverpool v Luton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Liverpool v Luton in the USA

You can watch Liverpool v Luton live on FuboTV OR Peacock at 2:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

