What channel is Liverpool v Leeds Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool can claim top spot in the Premier League – for a few hours at least – when they kick off the Boxing Day Premier League TV schedule.

The Reds host Leeds at Anfield in the lunchtime kick-off and will be keen to exploit their defensive frailties.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had been rolling along in superb form before being held to a draw by Tottenham in a frantic affair last weekend.

Leeds have conceded 11 goals in their last two games with a lengthy injury list crippling their festive period of fixtures.

Marcelo Bielsa is beginning to come under scrutiny as he continues to persist with his famous brand of football despite Leeds crumbling in recent weeks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Leeds?

Liverpool v Leeds will take place on Sunday 26th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Leeds will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Newcastle v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Leeds on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Liverpool v Leeds online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v Leeds team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas; Keita, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Jota, Mane

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Drameh, Koch, Ayling, Dallas; Klich, Forshaw; Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison; Gelhardt

Liverpool v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/8) Draw (8/1) Leeds (16/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Leeds

Liverpool will be gunning for a victory so they don’t allow City breathing room to get too far ahead in the title race.

Mohamed Salah was mostly kept at bay at the weekend, but he will have free rein to run at Leeds’ defence all afternoon here.

Leeds’ energetic style has caused Liverpool a few issues previously, but this time is different. Expect the Reds to run riot on home soil.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Leeds (15/2 at bet365)

