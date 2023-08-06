Liverpool have already brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, while the Reds have confirmed the departures of midfield leaders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Klopp is expected to make more midfield additions following Henderson and Fabinho's exits, with Southampton's Roméo Lavia a top target.

Liverpool will be hoping to challenge for the Premier League title this season, as well as going all the way in the Europa League and domestic cup competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Darmstadt on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Darmstadt?

Liverpool v Darmstadt will take place on Monday 7th August 2023.

Liverpool v Darmstadt kick-off time

Liverpool v Darmstadt will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Darmstadt on?

Liverpool v Darmstadt will be on Liverpool's official TV channel LFC TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Liverpool official YouTube channel.

How to live stream Liverpool v Darmstadt online

Likewise, the clubs' official TV channels are the only live streaming platforms in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

