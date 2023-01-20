Jurgen Klopp's team are down to ninth in the Premier League table after two defeats on the spin, while Graham Potter's outfit are a place lower in 10th on goal difference after arresting their poor form with a victory over Crystal Palace last time out.

Liverpool and Chelsea meet at Anfield in a showdown between the struggling 'Big Six' duo.

The two clubs head into this weekend's round of fixtures 10 points off the Champions League qualification places and defeat for either at Anfield would probably kill their remote hopes of a top-four finish.

Chelsea could hand a debut to Mykhaylo Mudryk following the Ukrainian winger's blockbuster transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk, but their squad remains hit by injuries and suspensions.

Liverpool earned a morale-boosting victory over Wolves in their midweek FA Cup replay and that could be just the tonic as they return to Premier League action.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Chelsea?

Liverpool v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 21st January 2023.

Liverpool v Chelsea kick-off time

Liverpool v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Liverpool v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v Chelsea odds

Liverpool v Chelsea prediction

