Manchester City are then one point back on the pair, with Pep Guardiola's men facing off against Mikel Arteta's side later on Sunday.

Liverpool are hoping to give Klopp a perfect send-off when he leaves this summer, and the Reds, who have already won the Carabao Cup, are desperate to win their second Premier League title, as well as going all the way in the Europa League.

Brighton, meanwhile, are fully focused on the Premier League for the remainder of the season, after being humbled by Roma in the Europa League - with the Seagulls losing 4-1 on aggregate.

More like this

Roberto De Zerbi's side, who still have to face Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City, are just five points off Manchester United in sixth, as Brighton look to secure European football again next season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Brighton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Liverpool v Brighton?

Liverpool v Brighton will take place on Sunday 31st March 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Brighton kick-off time

Liverpool v Brighton will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 12:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Brighton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Liverpool v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Liverpool v Brighton in the USA

You can watch Liverpool v Brighton live on FuboTV at 8am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Liverpool v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (4/11) Draw (9/2) Brighton (13/2)*

Bet Boost: Both teams to score, Mohamed Salah over 1.5 shots on target, Liverpool to win – 16/5 7/2

Bet Boosts are only available to new and eligible customers, and are subject to availability.

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.