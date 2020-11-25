What channel is Liverpool v Atalanta on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Injury crisis? What injury crisis? Half of Liverpool’s squad was sitting in the physio room – or alone in self-isolation, if you’re Mohamed Salah – over the weekend, but Jurgen Klopp’s men just keep getting the job done.

The Reds racked up a terrific 3-0 win over Leicester to draw near to Tottenham at the top of the Premier League table, and now it’s time to do battle on the European front.

Champions League fixtures return this week with Liverpool up against Atalanta as they seek to secure quick qualification from the group stage.

Victory over Atalanta would secure safe passage through to the knockout rounds after three consecutive wins in the first half of the group stage so far.

Liverpool are yet to concede a goal in the Champions League this term, and put Atalanta to the sword in a 5-0 rout at the start of November. They will hope for a similar outcome this week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Atalanta on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Atalanta on TV?

Liverpool v Atalanta will take place on Wednesday 25th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Atalanta will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Olympiakos v Man City.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Atalanta on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Liverpool v Atalanta online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v Atalanta team news

Liverpool: Salah is expected to be back in contention here after recovering from COVID-19 in a big boost for the Reds.

Naby Keita joined the sprawling injury list at the weekend, though Thiago and long-term absentee Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are on the verge of making comebacks.

Atalanta: Marten de Roon and Robin Gosens were absent for the 5-0 thrashing, but should return to the side here.

Fabio Depaoli picked up an injury at the weekend that could keep him out of contention, while his substitute replacement Cristiano Piccini also went on to pick up a knock.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Atalanta

Atalanta don’t do boring games. Once again, the Italians have scored and conceded a shedload in the opening rounds of Serie A, building on a wild 2019/20 campaign during which they scored 98 and conceded 48 in just 38 matches.

Liverpool’s squad, their defence in particular, has been pulled apart and reshuffled in all manner of ways lately, and will be targeted by this week’s visitors.

The Reds should still get the job done against a good side, but they should expect to be met with greater resistance than in the reverse fixture.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-2 Atalanta

