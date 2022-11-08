The Foxes have turned their form around in the league after a dismal start to the season, with Brendan Rodgers's side winning four of their last seven games.

Leicester of the Premier League travel to League Two's Newport County on Tuesday night for their Carabao Cup fixture.

Leicester's latest win came at Everton on Saturday evening, with Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes netting at Goodison Park.

Newport County are struggling in League Two this campaign and they currently sit 18th in the table after 17 games. They've won four games so far and scored just 15 goals in that period.

They come into Tuesday's game on the back of their 2-0 win against Colchester in the FA Cup on Saturday and they'll be hoping to make it two consecutive cup wins in four days.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Newport County on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Newport County?

Leicester v Newport County will take place on Tuesday 8th November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Newport County will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this week including Man Utd v Aston Villa.

What TV channel is Leicester v Newport County on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

Is there a Leicester v Newport County live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Leicester v Newport County team news

Leicester predicted XI: Iversen; Castagne, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Thomas; Mendy, Praet; Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Perez; Iheanacho.



Newport County predicted XI: Day; Clarke, Demetriou, Farquharson; Norman, Bennett, Moriah-Welsh, Dolan, Aaron Lewis; Bogle, Evans.

Leicester v Newport County odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Leicester (1/8) Draw (15/2) Newport County (20/1)*

Our prediction: Leicester v Newport County

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will make a few changes to his line up on Tuesday, however, his second string should have more than enough to book their place in the next round.

Rodgers will know the Foxes are in good form and he won't want to lose momentum against the fourth-tier Newport County.

Our prediction: Leicester 3-0 Newport County (11/2 at bet365)

