What channel is Leicester v Brighton FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester host Brighton in one of the all-Premier League FA Cup fixtures live on TV this week.

Advertisement

The Foxes’ outrageous Premier League title win in 2016 is their only silverware since 2000, meaning Brendan Rodgers will be determined to progress through the rounds here.

Leicester are on a sketchy run of form in recent weeks without Jamie Vardy but remain third in the table.

Brighton are unbeaten in six but have failed to score more than one goal against Premier League opposition since 2nd January in a 3-3 draw with Wolves.

The Seagulls have found a way to sneak through in games, but can they cope with an explosive attacking unit such as Leicester?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Brighton on TV and online.

Follow us on our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Leicester v Brighton on TV?

Leicester v Brighton will take place on Wednesday 10th February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Brighton will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this week including Everton v Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Leicester v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Leicester v Brighton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v Brighton team news

Leicester predicted XI: Ward, Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Fuchs, Tielemans, Ndidi, Under, Perez, Barnes, Vardy

Brighton predicted XI: Walton, White, Dunk, Burn, Veltman, Groß, Bissouma, Alzate, Trossard, Lallana, Welbeck

Leicester v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (17/20) Draw (14/5) Brighton (3/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Leicester v Brighton

Vardy’s potential return would be a major boon for Leicester. For all the talent in the feet of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, the Foxes have missed a talismanic figurehead.

Those three names are all capable of tearing teams apart and are likely to give Brighton a headache this week.

Graham Potter’s men won’t be too disappointed if they were to leave the competition at this stage, but Leicester have a real opportunity to go far here.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-1 Brighton (15/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our FA Cup fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.