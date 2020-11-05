However, the visit of the Portuguese side represents a real test of their credentials with Thursday night's opponents boasting an identical record to their hosts.

With both sides struggling with indifferent form on the domestic front, a morale boosting win against their biggest rivals in the group could prove to be the ideal tonic.

It promises to be an exciting clash between two very good teams.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Braga on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Braga on TV?

Leicester v Braga will take place on Thursday 5th November 2020.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Braga will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Benfica v Rangers.

What TV channel is Leicester v Braga on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 HD from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Leicester v Braga online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v Braga team news

Leicester: Brendan Rogers has no new injury concerns to worry about while Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira continue their recovery from long term injury.

Jamie Vardy is expected to start with the Foxes looking to continue their perfect record in the competition.

Braga: A long term injury to Rui Fonte looks to be the only concern for the Portuguese outfit who are expected to bring a very strong side to Leicester.

Carlos Carvalhal is expected to stick to the 4-1-4-1 formation that brought them so much joy against AEK Athens last week.

Our prediction: Leicester v Braga

With both teams sporting perfect records in the competition, this promises to be one of the most exciting clashes of the week.

You can't help but feel that the English side just about edge it though, and should have the firepower to maintain that unblemished.

Braga, however, won't be in the mood for handing out favours and could make life very difficult for their hosts.

Our prediction: Leicester 2 - 1 Braga

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.