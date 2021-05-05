What channel is Leeds v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds will want to bounce back from their defeat in Brighton last weekend when they welcome Tottenham to West Yorkshire on Saturday, with the Whites as yet unbeaten against the so-called ‘Big Six’ at home this season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have claimed draws in home Premier League fixtures against Manchester United and Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea on their return season in the top flight.

Spurs head north having won their opening two Premier League clashes with interim manager Ryan Mason in charge. They stuffed Sheffield United 4-0 last time out and put three past Leeds back in January.

Neutrals may well be expecting more goals on Saturday but Bielsa’s gung-ho approach to games has been somewhat reined in recently. Leeds have certainly improved in the art of defending, having kept clean sheets against United and Chelsea, and afforded just a single goal to both City and Liverpool.

But in Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale, Spurs certainly have the firepower required to break down the increasingly resilient Whites.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Tottenham on TV?

Leeds v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 8th May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Ham v Everton, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leeds v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Leeds v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leeds v Tottenham team news

Leeds: Kalvin Phillips may still be sidelined with a knee injury picked up before the loss to Brighton, while Raphinha is still recovering from a hematoma suffered after sustaining a dead leg against Manchester City.

Adam Forshaw remains out, but Helder Costa is rated 50/50 to feature here. Captain Liam Cooper returns from suspension but may not get an immediate spot in the XI.

Tottenham: Ben Davies is the only injury issue for Mason, who could stick with the same XI that beat Sheffield United so convincingly last time out.

Kane should start up top, with Bale, Dele Alli and Son behind the lone striker. Don’t be surprised if Erik Lamela gets a run-out too.

Leeds v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Leeds v Tottenham

Leeds have missed the creativity of Raphinha and Rodrigo of late, but the real concern is the absence of Phillips. Without the midfielder protecting the defence and instigating the press, Leeds looked rudderless against Brighton.

Spurs should be able to exploit this, and don’t be surprised if Alli and Son have plenty of freedom to drop into the gap between Leeds’ midfield and defence.

The hosts are likely to man-mark once again and defend in packs – but their issue of late is how to translate that into attack. Spurs may get an early goal and how Leeds respond will be interesting to watch.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-2 Tottenham (17/2 at bet365)

