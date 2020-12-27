Marcelo Bielsa's side, who have been a breath of fresh air since their return to the the top-flight of English football, have won just twice at home and will be looking to improve that record

Burnley have not travelled well however, winning just one game away from Turf Moor.

With both sides in need of what could prove to be a valuable three points, we could be in for quite a clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Burnley on TV?

Leeds v Burnley will take place on Sunday 27th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Burnley will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Leeds v Burnley online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Leeds v Burnley team news

Leeds: Bielsa is not expected to make many changes to the side that slumped to a heavy defeat at Man Utd.

Leeds, who still managed to net twice in that game, will be looking to Patrick Bamford to lead the line.

Burnley: Dale Stephens is closing in on a return for Burnley after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Defender Phil Bardsley may also have a part to play in the festive period after he recently returned to action.

Our prediction: Leeds v Burnley

It is unlikely that Bielsa will look to change his ways after the result at Manchester United.

Leeds will continue to go all out in every game they play and the visit of Burnley will be no different.

Sunday's clash could prove to be crucial with both sides looking to string together a run of results.

Our prediction: Leeds 1 - 1 Burnley

